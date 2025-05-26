Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, ESTA stock has gone up by 1.27%, with a monthly gain of 22.93% and a quarterly surge of 4.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.80% for ESTA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ESTA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ESTA is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ESTA is 25.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.98% of that float. The average trading volume of ESTA on May 25, 2025 was 592.04K shares.

The stock price of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ESTA) has dropped by -0.62 compared to previous close of 36.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-10 that Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Peter Caldini – Chief Executive Officer Rajbir Denhoy – Chief Financial Officer Juan Jose Chacon-Quiros – Former CEO & Founder Conference Call Participants Marie Thibault – BTIG Joshua Jennings – TD Cowen Michael Matson – Needham & Company Allen Gong – JPMorgan Mason Carrico – Stephens Joanne Wuensch – Citibank Matthew Taylor – Jefferies Anthony Petrone – Mizuho Group Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to the Establishment Labs First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ESTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ESTA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $62 based on the research report published on May 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESTA reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for ESTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 14th, 2025.

ESTA Trading at 5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +22.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTA rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.29. In addition, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc saw -20.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTA starting from JW Asset Management, LLC, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $45.15 back on Dec 04 ’24. After this action, JW Asset Management, LLC now owns 3,092,485 shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, valued at $4,515,000 using the latest closing price.

Chacon Quiros Juan Jose, the Chief Executive Officer of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, sale 3,641 shares at $45.04 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11 ’24, which means that Chacon Quiros Juan Jose is holding 210,735 shares at $163,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.34 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc stands at -0.52. The total capital return value is set at -0.22. Equity return is now at value -186.68, with -28.06 for asset returns.

Based on Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -17.91. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -56.22 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.