Essex Property Trust, Inc (ESS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Essex Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.57 compared to its previous closing price of 273.76. However, the company has seen a -6.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-05-25 that It is possible to invest in U.S.-based companies that pay dividends of up to 6.5% with 100% certainty that the assets they own are American through and through. How? By focusing on real estate investment trusts (REITs) like Essex Property Trust (ESS -1.42%), Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR 0.46%), and Kilroy Realty (KRC -0.70%).

Is It Worth Investing in Essex Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESS) Right Now?

Essex Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ESS is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ESS is 63.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESS on May 25, 2025 was 468.41K shares.

ESS’s Market Performance

ESS stock saw a decrease of -6.66% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.58% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for Essex Property Trust, Inc (ESS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.58% for ESS stock, with a simple moving average of -7.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ESS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ESS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $310 based on the research report published on January 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESS reach a price target of $310, previously predicting the price at $323. The rating they have provided for ESS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 13th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to ESS, setting the target price at $316 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

ESS Trading at -5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESS fell by -6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $282.40. In addition, Essex Property Trust, Inc saw -5.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESS starting from Kasaris Mary, who sale 2,800 shares at the price of $300.80 back on Mar 11 ’25. After this action, Kasaris Mary now owns 1,755 shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc, valued at $842,240 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.46 for the present operating margin

0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essex Property Trust, Inc stands at 0.25. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 12.09, with 5.15 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.63 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Essex Property Trust, Inc (ESS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.