Eastgroup Properties, Inc (EGP): A Technical Analysis

Eastgroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01x compared to its average ratio. EGP has 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EGP is 51.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EGP on May 25, 2025 was 479.81K shares.

EGP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Eastgroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP) has decreased by -0.70 when compared to last closing price of 165.99.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-25 that REITs offer diversified, inflation-hedged income and capital appreciation, making them a compelling addition to any long-term investment portfolio. Current REIT valuations are attractive, with strong growth projected in sectors like data centers, industrial, net lease, and residential properties. I recommend focusing on quality REITs trading below historical multiples, emphasizing margin of safety and reliable dividend growth.

EGP’s Market Performance

Eastgroup Properties, Inc (EGP) has seen a -4.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.17% gain in the past month and a -8.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for EGP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.63% for EGP’s stock, with a -5.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGP

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGP reach a price target of $175. The rating they have provided for EGP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 07th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to EGP, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

EGP Trading at -1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares surge +1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGP fell by -4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.54. In addition, Eastgroup Properties, Inc saw 2.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGP starting from WOOD BRENT, who sale 1,670 shares at the price of $184.42 back on Sep 12 ’24. After this action, WOOD BRENT now owns 110,926 shares of Eastgroup Properties, Inc, valued at $307,975 using the latest closing price.

Dunbar Richard Reid, the Senior Vice President of Eastgroup Properties, Inc, sale 1,650 shares at $183.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’24, which means that Dunbar Richard Reid is holding 20,057 shares at $303,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.4 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastgroup Properties, Inc stands at 0.35. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 7.61, with 4.72 for asset returns.

Based on Eastgroup Properties, Inc (EGP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 444.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Eastgroup Properties, Inc (EGP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.