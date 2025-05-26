Duolingo Inc (DUOL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.47 in relation to its previous close of 517.80. However, the company has experienced a -1.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-05-23 that Language learning app Duolingo has a new feature for paid subscribers: a video call with its character “Lily.” The AI-powered offering has driven subscriber gains on its premium tier, Duolingo Max.

Is It Worth Investing in Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) Right Now?

Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DUOL is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 9 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DUOL is 37.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DUOL on May 25, 2025 was 1.02M shares.

DUOL’s Market Performance

DUOL stock saw an increase of -1.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 38.72% and a quarterly increase of 33.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.46% for Duolingo Inc (DUOL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.28% for DUOL’s stock, with a 59.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DUOL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DUOL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DUOL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $435 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citizens JMP, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DUOL reach a price target of $400. The rating they have provided for DUOL stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on March 18th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to DUOL, setting the target price at $370 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

DUOL Trading at 33.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +36.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUOL fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +215.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $489.49. In addition, Duolingo Inc saw 60.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUOL starting from Hacker Severin, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $524.70 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Hacker Severin now owns 72 shares of Duolingo Inc, valued at $5,247,039 using the latest closing price.

Skaruppa Matthew, the Chief Financial Officer of Duolingo Inc, sale 3,573 shares at $528.35 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Skaruppa Matthew is holding 58,223 shares at $1,887,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duolingo Inc stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 12.06, with 7.83 for asset returns.

Based on Duolingo Inc (DUOL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 74.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at -10.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Duolingo Inc (DUOL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.