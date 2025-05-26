Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT) has increased by 4.30 when compared to last closing price of 0.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.35% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (“Direct Digital” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:DRCT). Investors who purchased Direct Digital securities prior to April 17, 2023, and continue to hold to the present, are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/DRCT.

Is It Worth Investing in Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DRCT is 6.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DRCT is 7.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRCT on May 25, 2025 was 1.54M shares.

DRCT’s Market Performance

DRCT’s stock has seen a -7.35% decrease for the week, with a -23.59% drop in the past month and a -53.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.70% for Direct Digital Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.53% for DRCT stock, with a simple moving average of -71.05% for the last 200 days.

DRCT Trading at -28.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares sank -30.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRCT fell by -7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6401. In addition, Direct Digital Holdings Inc saw -70.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRCT starting from Walker Mark D, who sale 8,700 shares at the price of $0.54 back on Apr 17 ’25. After this action, Walker Mark D now owns 28,323 shares of Direct Digital Holdings Inc, valued at $4,698 using the latest closing price.

SMITH W KEITH, the President of Direct Digital Holdings Inc, sale 20,563 shares at $0.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 26 ’25, which means that SMITH W KEITH is holding 12,186 shares at $16,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.3 for the present operating margin

0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Direct Digital Holdings Inc stands at -0.16. The total capital return value is set at -1.39. Equity return is now at value -320.07, with -20.41 for asset returns.

Based on Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT), the company’s capital structure generated -0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -5.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.