Diodes, Inc (DIOD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Diodes, Inc (NASDAQ: DIOD)'s stock price has gone decline by -1.70 in comparison to its previous close of 45.83, however, the company has experienced a -7.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Diodes, Inc (NASDAQ: DIOD) Right Now?

Diodes, Inc (NASDAQ: DIOD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82x compared to its average ratio. DIOD has 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DIOD is 44.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DIOD on May 25, 2025 was 583.25K shares.

DIOD’s Market Performance

DIOD stock saw an increase of -7.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.84% and a quarterly increase of -16.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.46% for Diodes, Inc (DIOD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.14% for DIOD’s stock, with a -19.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIOD stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for DIOD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DIOD in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $50 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DIOD reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for DIOD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 07th, 2024.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to DIOD, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on January 05th of the previous year.

DIOD Trading at 7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +16.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIOD fell by -7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.68. In addition, Diodes, Inc saw -26.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIOD starting from Yang Emily, who sale 950 shares at the price of $56.04 back on Feb 04 ’25. After this action, Yang Emily now owns 65,107 shares of Diodes, Inc, valued at $53,238 using the latest closing price.

Yu Gary, the President of Diodes, Inc, sale 2,900 shares at $56.04 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04 ’25, which means that Yu Gary is holding 79,697 shares at $162,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diodes, Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 1.44, with 1.08 for asset returns.

Based on Diodes, Inc (DIOD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 20.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 202.15 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Diodes, Inc (DIOD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.