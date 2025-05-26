Deluxe Corp (DLX) Stock Showcases -10.53% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Deluxe Corp (DLX) has gone down by -14.48% for the week, with a -11.77% drop in the past month and a -19.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.46% for DLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.53% for DLX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -28.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Deluxe Corp (NYSE: DLX) Right Now?

Deluxe Corp (NYSE: DLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DLX is 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DLX is 43.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DLX on May 25, 2025 was 383.70K shares.

DLX) stock’s latest price update

Deluxe Corp (NYSE: DLX)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.29 in comparison to its previous close of 13.96, however, the company has experienced a -14.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a trusted Payments and Data company, today announced a strategic partnership with MyKidReports, a leading provider of childcare management software. This collaboration will integrate the secure payment processing capabilities of Deluxe into the MyKidReports platform, enabling childcare centers—particularly those in the nonprofit sector—to streamline tuition and fee collection. Through this integration, childcare providers will be able to seamles.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLX stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for DLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DLX in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $27 based on the research report published on April 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLX reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for DLX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 01st, 2021.

DLX Trading at -10.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -11.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLX fell by -14.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.25. In addition, Deluxe Corp saw -39.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLX starting from Zint William C, who purchase 175 shares at the price of $15.95 back on Mar 12 ’25. After this action, Zint William C now owns 21,902 shares of Deluxe Corp, valued at $2,791 using the latest closing price.

McCarthy Barry C, the President & CEO of Deluxe Corp, purchase 3,926 shares at $16.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that McCarthy Barry C is holding 272,851 shares at $64,583 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deluxe Corp stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 2.11 for asset returns.

Based on Deluxe Corp (DLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 365.32 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Deluxe Corp (DLX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.