Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Curtiss-Wright Corp (NYSE: CW) is above average at 38.11x. The 36-month beta value for CW is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CW is 37.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. The average trading volume of CW on May 25, 2025 was 288.86K shares.

CW) stock’s latest price update

Curtiss-Wright Corp (NYSE: CW)’s stock price has surge by 3.01relation to previous closing price of 415.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.47% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, CW’s 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a “golden cross.

CW’s Market Performance

Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW) has seen a 4.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.69% gain in the past month and a 36.49% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.19% for CW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.60% for CW stock, with a simple moving average of 25.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $410 based on the research report published on January 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CW reach a price target of $452. The rating they have provided for CW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 05th, 2024.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to CW, setting the target price at $370 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

CW Trading at 23.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.10% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +26.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CW rose by +4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $383.90. In addition, Curtiss-Wright Corp saw 20.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CW starting from Farkas K Christopher, who sale 4,780 shares at the price of $350.00 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, Farkas K Christopher now owns 9,253 shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp, valued at $1,673,000 using the latest closing price.

Ferdenzi Paul J, the Former Officer of Curtiss-Wright Corp, sale 658 shares at $325.68 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18 ’25, which means that Ferdenzi Paul J is holding 19,239 shares at $214,297 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Curtiss-Wright Corp stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 8.99 for asset returns.

Based on Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 674.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.