Curbline Properties Corp (CURB) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, CURB stock has gone down by -6.07%, with a monthly decline of -3.25% and a quarterly plunge of -8.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.36% for Curbline Properties Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.89% for CURB’s stock, with a -5.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Curbline Properties Corp (NYSE: CURB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Curbline Properties Corp (NYSE: CURB) is 184.91x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CURB is 95.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.77% of that float. On May 25, 2025, CURB’s average trading volume was 658.16K shares.

Curbline Properties Corp (NYSE: CURB)’s stock price has dropped by 0.00 in relation to previous closing price of 22.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-16 that CURB is a high-end shopping center REIT with strong properties in growth markets, minimal big box exposure, and robust leasing performance. The company boasts rapid AFFO/share growth potential due to a large cash position, enabling highly accretive acquisitions at favorable cap rates. The valuation appears slightly undervalued, with a fair value estimated around $25, offering about a 10% upside from current levels.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURB stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CURB by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CURB in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on January 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CURB reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for CURB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 15th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CURB, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

CURB Trading at -4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -4.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURB fell by -6.07%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.20. In addition, Curbline Properties Corp saw -3.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURB starting from Otto Alexander, who sale 224 shares at the price of $22.94 back on Oct 18 ’24. After this action, Otto Alexander now owns 7,946,060 shares of Curbline Properties Corp, valued at $5,139 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Curbline Properties Corp stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.02.

Based on Curbline Properties Corp (CURB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 22.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 53.09 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Curbline Properties Corp (CURB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.