Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CUE) has decreased by -6.46 when compared to last closing price of 0.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.76% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-12 that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.17 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14. This compares to loss of $0.25 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CUE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CUE is at 1.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CUE is 74.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.16% of that float. The average trading volume for CUE on May 25, 2025 was 178.67K shares.

CUE’s Market Performance

The stock of Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) has seen a -8.76% decrease in the past week, with a -22.79% drop in the past month, and a -47.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.27% for CUE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.12% for CUE’s stock, with a -36.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CUE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CUE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6 based on the research report published on March 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUE reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for CUE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 26th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CUE, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

CUE Trading at -17.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.15%, as shares sank -15.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUE fell by -8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7359. In addition, Cue Biopharma Inc saw -39.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUE starting from PASSERI DANIEL R, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Dec 16 ’24. After this action, PASSERI DANIEL R now owns 164,578 shares of Cue Biopharma Inc, valued at $30,900 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.15 for the present operating margin

-0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cue Biopharma Inc stands at -5.08. The total capital return value is set at -6.09. Equity return is now at value -221.66, with -106.51 for asset returns.

Based on Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.87. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -96.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -41.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.