Couchbase Inc (BASE) Stock Sees a-1.29 Decrease

In the past week, BASE stock has gone down by -2.40%, with a monthly gain of 7.51% and a quarterly surge of 10.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for Couchbase Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.04% for BASE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ: BASE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BASE is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BASE is 35.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.54% of that float. On May 25, 2025, BASE’s average trading volume was 915.37K shares.

BASE) stock’s latest price update

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ: BASE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 18.56. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. cnbc.com reported 2025-05-17 that Activist Irenic has two paths to take at Couchbase to build value.

Analysts’ Opinion of BASE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BASE stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BASE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BASE in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $21 based on the research report published on December 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BASE reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for BASE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 17th, 2024.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to BASE, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

BASE Trading at 13.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BASE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BASE fell by -2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.95. In addition, Couchbase Inc saw 17.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BASE starting from Carpenter Carol W., who sale 900 shares at the price of $17.83 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, Carpenter Carol W. now owns 18,127 shares of Couchbase Inc, valued at $16,045 using the latest closing price.

CAROL CARPENTER, the Director of Couchbase Inc, proposed sale 1,800 shares at $17.64 during a trade that took place back on May 01 ’25, which means that CAROL CARPENTER is holding shares at $31,752 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BASE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.38 for the present operating margin

0.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Couchbase Inc stands at -0.36. The total capital return value is set at -0.59. Equity return is now at value -57.86, with -29.37 for asset returns.

Based on Couchbase Inc (BASE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.67. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1310.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -70.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Couchbase Inc (BASE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.