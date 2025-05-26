Corpay Inc (CPAY): A Technical Analysis

Corpay Inc (NYSE: CPAY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75x compared to its average ratio. CPAY has 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CPAY is 67.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPAY on May 25, 2025 was 512.34K shares.

CPAY) stock’s latest price update

Corpay Inc (NYSE: CPAY)’s stock price has dropped by -0.56 in relation to previous closing price of 326.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-19 that The CPAY stock benefits from improved organic revenue growth, a multi-channel approach and a buyout strategy.

CPAY’s Market Performance

Corpay Inc (CPAY) has experienced a -7.02% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.75% rise in the past month, and a -10.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for CPAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.83% for CPAY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPAY

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPAY reach a price target of $430. The rating they have provided for CPAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 14th, 2025.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to CPAY, setting the target price at $420 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

CPAY Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPAY fell by -7.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $333.77. In addition, Corpay Inc saw -4.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPAY starting from Panther Thomas E, who proposed sale 12,726 shares at the price of $348.00 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Panther Thomas E now owns shares of Corpay Inc, valued at $4,428,648 using the latest closing price.

MACCHIA RICHARD, the Director of Corpay Inc, proposed sale 2,427 shares at $375.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10 ’25, which means that MACCHIA RICHARD is holding shares at $910,683 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.45 for the present operating margin

0.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corpay Inc stands at 0.25. The total capital return value is set at 0.18. Equity return is now at value 30.33, with 5.92 for asset returns.

Based on Corpay Inc (CPAY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.12 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Corpay Inc (CPAY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.