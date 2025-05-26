Clean Harbors, Inc (CLH) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Clean Harbors, Inc (CLH) has gone down by -2.74% for the week, with a 6.84% rise in the past month and a 7.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.00% for CLH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.71% for CLH’s stock, with a -2.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clean Harbors, Inc (NYSE: CLH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Clean Harbors, Inc (NYSE: CLH) is 31.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLH is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLH is 50.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On May 25, 2025, CLH’s average trading volume was 472.19K shares.

The stock of Clean Harbors, Inc (NYSE: CLH) has decreased by -0.53 when compared to last closing price of 227.72.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-09 that Improved pricing initiatives across segments drove CLH’s top line in the first quarter of 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLH stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CLH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLH in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $325 based on the research report published on December 06, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLH reach a price target of $206, previously predicting the price at $180. The rating they have provided for CLH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 19th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to CLH, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

CLH Trading at 8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLH fell by -2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $224.91. In addition, Clean Harbors, Inc saw -1.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLH starting from States Lauren, who sale 836 shares at the price of $226.17 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, States Lauren now owns 11,871 shares of Clean Harbors, Inc, valued at $189,078 using the latest closing price.

LAUREN STATES, the Director of Clean Harbors, Inc, proposed sale 836 shares at $226.17 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that LAUREN STATES is holding shares at $189,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clean Harbors, Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 16.02, with 5.51 for asset returns.

Based on Clean Harbors, Inc (CLH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.12 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Clean Harbors, Inc (CLH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.