Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PLCE is 7.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 43.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLCE on May 25, 2025 was 452.24K shares.

PLCE) stock’s latest price update

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE)’s stock price has decreased by -3.55 compared to its previous closing price of 5.91. However, the company has seen a -7.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-04-14 that Children’s Place released Q4 2024 results unexpectedly on a Friday; strange timing after a tumultuous week for investors. Despite a 10% sales decline, profitability has improved significantly under new CEO Muhammed Umair, with operating profit turning positive and net losses decreasing. High inventory levels and low turnover remain concerns, but the focus on margins and potential merchandise strategy changes could improve the situation by year-end.

PLCE’s Market Performance

Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) has experienced a -7.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.97% rise in the past month, and a -37.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.83% for PLCE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.78% for PLCE stock, with a simple moving average of -42.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLCE stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for PLCE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PLCE in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $9 based on the research report published on May 07, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLCE reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for PLCE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 24th, 2024.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Sell” to PLCE, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on February 13th of the previous year.

PLCE Trading at -15.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares surge +6.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLCE fell by -7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.80. In addition, Childrens Place Inc saw -45.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLCE starting from Markee Maegan, who proposed sale 4,000 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Sep 11 ’24. After this action, Markee Maegan now owns shares of Childrens Place Inc, valued at $36,001 using the latest closing price.

Markee Maegan, the Former Officer of Childrens Place Inc, proposed sale 8,000 shares at $6.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15 ’24, which means that Markee Maegan is holding shares at $52,739 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

0.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Childrens Place Inc stands at -0.04. The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value -521.67, with -7.47 for asset returns.

Based on Childrens Place Inc (PLCE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at -9.87. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 25.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at 22.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.