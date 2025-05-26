Ceva Inc (CEVA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CEVA is 22.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.05% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of CEVA was 286.40K shares.

CEVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ceva Inc (NASDAQ: CEVA) has plunged by -3.24 when compared to previous closing price of 19.77, but the company has seen a -9.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-05-09 that The stock of cutting-edge processing devices and software specialist Ceva (CEVA -4.35%) was losing its edge over the past few trading sessions. On the back of a lackluster quarterly earnings report, the stock had fallen by more than 25% week to date as of Friday before market open, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

CEVA’s Market Performance

Ceva Inc (CEVA) has experienced a -9.89% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.97% drop in the past month, and a -43.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.52% for CEVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.17% for CEVA stock, with a simple moving average of -30.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEVA stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for CEVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CEVA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $25 based on the research report published on August 08, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CEVA reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for CEVA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 15th, 2024.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Neutral” to CEVA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

CEVA Trading at -21.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares sank -28.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEVA fell by -9.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.82. In addition, Ceva Inc saw -39.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEVA starting from SILVER LOUIS, who sale 4,520 shares at the price of $30.98 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, SILVER LOUIS now owns 47,038 shares of Ceva Inc, valued at $140,030 using the latest closing price.

SILVER LOUIS, the Director of Ceva Inc, proposed sale 4,520 shares at $29.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that SILVER LOUIS is holding shares at $134,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06 for the present operating margin

0.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceva Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.11. Equity return is now at value -2.51, with -2.18 for asset returns.

Based on Ceva Inc (CEVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -3.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ceva Inc (CEVA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.