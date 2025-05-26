Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU)’s stock price has dropped by -6.85 in relation to previous closing price of 1.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-13 that Caribou Biosciences (CRBU) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Is It Worth Investing in Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CRBU is also noteworthy at 2.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CRBU is 80.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.43% of that float. The average trading volume of CRBU on May 25, 2025 was 1.05M shares.

CRBU’s Market Performance

The stock of Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) has seen a 8.70% increase in the past week, with a 16.89% rise in the past month, and a -20.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.87% for CRBU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.09% for CRBU’s stock, with a -35.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRBU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRBU stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CRBU by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for CRBU in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $3 based on the research report published on June 03, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to CRBU, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

CRBU Trading at 16.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares surge +31.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBU rose by +8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8784. In addition, Caribou Biosciences Inc saw -35.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRBU starting from Haurwitz Rachel E., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Haurwitz Rachel E. now owns 3,369,395 shares of Caribou Biosciences Inc, valued at $20,400 using the latest closing price.

MCCLUNG BARBARA G, the Chief Legal Officer of Caribou Biosciences Inc, sale 3,564 shares at $1.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21 ’25, which means that MCCLUNG BARBARA G is holding 443,502 shares at $4,811 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRBU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.62 for the present operating margin

0.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caribou Biosciences Inc stands at -19.55. The total capital return value is set at -0.67. Equity return is now at value -52.76, with -43.46 for asset returns.

Based on Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -166.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.