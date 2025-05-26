CareCloud Inc (CCLD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CCLD is 25.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCLD on May 25, 2025 was 1.08M shares.

CCLD) stock’s latest price update

CareCloud Inc (NASDAQ: CCLD)’s stock price has decreased by -2.93 compared to its previous closing price of 2.05. However, the company has seen a -5.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-06 that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Kristen Rothe – Corporate Counsel Mahmud Haq – Founder and Executive Chairman Stephen Snyder – Co-Chief Executive Officer Hadi Chaudhry – Co-Chief Executive Officers Norman Roth – Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller Conference Call Participants Allen Klee – Maxim Group Michael Kim – Zacks Small-Cap Research Operator Ladies and gentlemen, greetings, and welcome to the CareCloud, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

CCLD’s Market Performance

CareCloud Inc (CCLD) has seen a -5.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 19.16% gain in the past month and a -40.60% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.60% for CCLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.89% for CCLD stock, with a simple moving average of -24.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCLD stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for CCLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCLD in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $3.50 based on the research report published on November 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

CCLD Trading at 20.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +19.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCLD fell by -5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9530. In addition, CareCloud Inc saw -45.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCLD starting from DALY JOHN N, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $3.87 back on Dec 31 ’24. After this action, DALY JOHN N now owns 61,750 shares of CareCloud Inc, valued at $19,350 using the latest closing price.

JOHN N DALY, the Director of CareCloud Inc, proposed sale 5,000 shares at $3.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31 ’24, which means that JOHN N DALY is holding shares at $19,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareCloud Inc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.19. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 13.35 for asset returns.

Based on CareCloud Inc (CCLD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 6.6. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 18.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 25.05 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CareCloud Inc (CCLD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.