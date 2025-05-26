Cadre Holdings Inc (CDRE) Stock Faces 1.58% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Cadre Holdings Inc (CDRE) has gone down by -7.37% for the week, with a 8.68% rise in the past month and a -1.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.53% for CDRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.06% for CDRE’s stock, with a -5.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadre Holdings Inc (NYSE: CDRE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cadre Holdings Inc (NYSE: CDRE) is above average at 34.80x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CDRE is 27.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CDRE on May 25, 2025 was 298.36K shares.

CDRE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cadre Holdings Inc (NYSE: CDRE) has plunged by -1.33 when compared to previous closing price of 33.13, but the company has seen a -7.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-07 that Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE ) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 7, 2025 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Matt Berkowitz – Investor Relations, IGB Group Warren Kanders – Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Brad Williams – President Blaine Browers – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Greg Konrad – Jefferies Mark Smith – Lake Street Capital Markets Jeff Van Sinderen – B. Riley Securities Larry Solow – CJS Securities Matthew Koranda – ROTH Capital Operator Good morning, and welcome to Cadre Holdings First Quarter 2025 Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDRE stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for CDRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDRE in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $38 based on the research report published on February 21, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CDRE, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

CDRE Trading at 3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDRE fell by -7.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.04. In addition, Cadre Holdings Inc saw 1.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDRE starting from KANDERS WARREN B, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $34.86 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, KANDERS WARREN B now owns 10,716,192 shares of Cadre Holdings Inc, valued at $3,486,000 using the latest closing price.

KANDERS WARREN B, the Officer of Cadre Holdings Inc, proposed sale 750,000 shares at $36.00 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that KANDERS WARREN B is holding shares at $27,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadre Holdings Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 13.07, with 6.12 for asset returns.

Based on Cadre Holdings Inc (CDRE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.73. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 81.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cadre Holdings Inc (CDRE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.