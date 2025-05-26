Cabot Corp (CBT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Cabot Corp (NYSE: CBT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CBT is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CBT is 52.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBT on May 25, 2025 was 477.86K shares.

CBT) stock’s latest price update

Cabot Corp (NYSE: CBT)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.08 in comparison to its previous close of 74.05, however, the company has experienced a -3.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-13 that Downgraded Cabot Corporation to ‘Hold’ due to muted growth and poor near-term EPS revisions; Q1 report confirmed growth concerns and tire production uncertainty. Shares dropped over 15% post-Q1 earnings miss; despite recent Q2 earnings beat, full-year EPS guidance was lowered due to tariff uncertainty. Dividend increased by 5% and ongoing share buybacks may mask underlying issues; technical indicators show ultra-oversold conditions but weakening bearish momentum.

CBT’s Market Performance

Cabot Corp (CBT) has seen a -3.39% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.94% decline in the past month and a -12.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for CBT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.32% for CBT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CBT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CBT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $105 based on the research report published on November 11, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to CBT, setting the target price at $104 in the report published on March 27th of the previous year.

CBT Trading at -6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBT fell by -3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.75. In addition, Cabot Corp saw -18.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBT starting from Zhu Jeff Ji, who sale 14,566 shares at the price of $113.25 back on Nov 13 ’24. After this action, Zhu Jeff Ji now owns 69,449 shares of Cabot Corp, valued at $1,649,600 using the latest closing price.

Dumont Lisa M, the VP, Controller & CAO of Cabot Corp, sale 865 shares at $111.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13 ’24, which means that Dumont Lisa M is holding 9,742 shares at $96,655 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16 for the present operating margin

0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cabot Corp stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.22. Equity return is now at value 30.57, with 11.57 for asset returns.

Based on Cabot Corp (CBT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.9. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 764.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cabot Corp (CBT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.