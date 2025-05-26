C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 3.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CCCC is 54.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.81% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of CCCC was 1.14M shares.

CCCC) stock’s latest price update

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.73relation to previous closing price of 1.37. zacks.com reported 2025-05-07 that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.37 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.48. This compares to loss of $0.41 per share a year ago.

CCCC’s Market Performance

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.29% decline in the past month and a -52.25% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.34% for CCCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.28% for CCCC’s stock, with a -64.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CCCC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CCCC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12 based on the research report published on December 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCCC reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for CCCC stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 18th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CCCC, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on January 29th of the previous year.

CCCC Trading at -12.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares sank -10.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCC remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5045. In addition, C4 Therapeutics Inc saw -61.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCC starting from Boyle Scott N, who sale 669 shares at the price of $3.15 back on Feb 18 ’25. After this action, Boyle Scott N now owns 107,805 shares of C4 Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,107 using the latest closing price.

Boyle Scott N, the Chief Business Officer of C4 Therapeutics Inc, sale 490 shares at $3.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14 ’25, which means that Boyle Scott N is holding 110,842 shares at $1,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.93 for the present operating margin

0.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for C4 Therapeutics Inc stands at -2.6. The total capital return value is set at -0.42. Equity return is now at value -45.55, with -28.77 for asset returns.

Based on C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -103.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.