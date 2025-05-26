Black Hills Corporation (BKH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH)’s stock price has increased by 0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 57.56. However, the company has seen a -0.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-05-24 that If you are looking for American-made dividend stocks, you can’t do much better than buying U.S. utilities. Companies like NextEra Energy (NEE 1.42%), Black Hills (BKH 0.90%), and American Electric Power (AEP 1.07%) are built on regional and regulated U.S. monopolies.

Is It Worth Investing in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH) Right Now?

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82x compared to its average ratio. BKH has 36-month beta value of 0.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BKH is 72.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKH on May 25, 2025 was 483.36K shares.

BKH’s Market Performance

BKH’s stock has seen a -0.74% decrease for the week, with a -4.11% drop in the past month and a -2.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for Black Hills Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.33% for BKH’s stock, with a -2.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKH stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BKH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BKH in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $68 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKH reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for BKH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 21st, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to BKH, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

BKH Trading at -2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares sank -3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKH fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.45. In addition, Black Hills Corporation saw -0.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKH starting from Roberts Rebecca B, who sale 3,094 shares at the price of $54.84 back on May 30 ’24. After this action, Roberts Rebecca B now owns 7,956 shares of Black Hills Corporation, valued at $169,687 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23 for the present operating margin

0.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Black Hills Corporation stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at -0.55. Equity return is now at value 8.02, with 2.83 for asset returns.

Based on Black Hills Corporation (BKH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.98. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 785.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Black Hills Corporation (BKH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.