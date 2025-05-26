Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH) has seen a -4.44% decrease in the past week, with a 0.83% gain in the past month, and a -4.76% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for BOH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.09% for BOH’s stock, with a -3.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank of Hawaii Corp (NYSE: BOH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bank of Hawaii Corp (NYSE: BOH) is above average at 18.78x. The 36-month beta value for BOH is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BOH is 38.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.97% of that float. The average trading volume of BOH on May 25, 2025 was 493.32K shares.

BOH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bank of Hawaii Corp (NYSE: BOH) has decreased by -1.06 when compared to last closing price of 67.61.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-21 that Bank of Hawaii (BOH) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of BOH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOH stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for BOH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BOH in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $90 based on the research report published on November 27, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOH reach a price target of $67, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for BOH stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2024.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to BOH, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

BOH Trading at -0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOH fell by -4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.32. In addition, Bank of Hawaii Corp saw -6.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOH starting from SALMON TARYN L, who sale 1,652 shares at the price of $66.15 back on Apr 24 ’25. After this action, SALMON TARYN L now owns 6,442 shares of Bank of Hawaii Corp, valued at $109,280 using the latest closing price.

McGuirk Patrick M, the Vice Chair and CAO of Bank of Hawaii Corp, sale 2,000 shares at $75.08 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31 ’25, which means that McGuirk Patrick M is holding 9,173 shares at $150,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.59 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bank of Hawaii Corp stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 10.03, with 0.67 for asset returns.

Based on Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.52. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.