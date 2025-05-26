Axogen Inc (AXGN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Axogen Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN)’s stock price has plunge by 1.19relation to previous closing price of 10.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-21 that The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for AxoGen (AXGN) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

Is It Worth Investing in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AXGN is 42.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AXGN on May 25, 2025 was 625.34K shares.

AXGN’s Market Performance

AXGN stock saw a decrease of -6.42% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -31.50% and a quarterly a decrease of -38.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.77% for Axogen Inc (AXGN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.15% for AXGN’s stock, with a -27.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXGN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for AXGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXGN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $30 based on the research report published on March 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXGN reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for AXGN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 01st, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to AXGN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

AXGN Trading at -29.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -32.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXGN fell by -6.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.53. In addition, Axogen Inc saw -32.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXGN starting from TYNDALL JOSEPH A., who sale 20,062 shares at the price of $11.20 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, TYNDALL JOSEPH A. now owns 15,345 shares of Axogen Inc, valued at $224,694 using the latest closing price.

TYNDALL JOSEPH A., the Director of Axogen Inc, sale 2,525 shares at $11.63 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that TYNDALL JOSEPH A. is holding 22,557 shares at $29,366 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0 for the present operating margin

0.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axogen Inc stands at -0.04. The total capital return value is set at -0.0. Equity return is now at value -7.22, with -3.74 for asset returns.

Based on Axogen Inc (AXGN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Axogen Inc (AXGN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.