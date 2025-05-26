Avnet Inc (AVT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Avnet Inc (NASDAQ: AVT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.90relation to previous closing price of 50.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.16% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #Avnet–Avnet declares regular quarterly dividend.

Is It Worth Investing in Avnet Inc (NASDAQ: AVT) Right Now?

Avnet Inc (NASDAQ: AVT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for AVT is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for AVT is 83.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.01% of that float. The average trading volume for AVT on May 25, 2025 was 1.02M shares.

AVT’s Market Performance

The stock of Avnet Inc (AVT) has seen a -4.16% decrease in the past week, with a -3.83% drop in the past month, and a -4.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for AVT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.56% for AVT stock, with a simple moving average of -4.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVT

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVT reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for AVT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 16th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to AVT, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

AVT Trading at 2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares sank -4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVT fell by -4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.51. In addition, Avnet Inc saw -4.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVT starting from McMullen Elizabeth, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $52.80 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, McMullen Elizabeth now owns 14,626 shares of Avnet Inc, valued at $211,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avnet Inc stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 6.42, with 2.64 for asset returns.

Based on Avnet Inc (AVT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.06 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avnet Inc (AVT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.