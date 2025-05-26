Avient Corp (AVNT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Avient Corp (NYSE: AVNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.18x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AVNT is 89.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.97% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of AVNT was 692.60K shares.

AVNT) stock’s latest price update

Avient Corp (NYSE: AVNT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 36.14. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that CLEVELAND, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), an innovator of materials solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Ashish K. Khandpur, Ph.D.

AVNT’s Market Performance

Avient Corp (AVNT) has experienced a -5.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.53% rise in the past month, and a -17.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for AVNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.58% for AVNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVNT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AVNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AVNT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $43 based on the research report published on March 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVNT reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for AVNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 18th, 2025.

AVNT Trading at 1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +7.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVNT fell by -5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.09. In addition, Avient Corp saw -12.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVNT starting from Rathbun Joel R., who proposed sale 2,731 shares at the price of $37.82 back on Mar 21 ’25. After this action, Rathbun Joel R. now owns shares of Avient Corp, valued at $103,291 using the latest closing price.

Rathbun Joel R., the Former Officer of Avient Corp, proposed sale 2,966 shares at $40.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17 ’25, which means that Rathbun Joel R. is holding shares at $120,301 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avient Corp stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 4.33, with 1.71 for asset returns.

Based on Avient Corp (AVNT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.9. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 510.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Avient Corp (AVNT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.