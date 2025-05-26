Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) has increased by 1.75 when compared to last closing price of 2.85.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that Enrollment Ongoing in Phase 3 C-BEYOND Trial for Treatment of HCV Full Phase 2 Results for Regimen of Bemnifosbuvir and Ruzasvir for HCV and Results from Three Additional Phase 1 Studies Sup porting Potential Best-in-Class Profile Presented at European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2025 Virtual Investor Event with Key Opinion Leader Insights on HCV to be Held May 14, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET BOSTON, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (Atea or Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of oral antiviral therapeutics for serious viral diseases, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 and provided a business update. The Company’s combination regimen of bemnifosbuvir (BEM), a nucleotide analog polymerase inhibitor, and ruzasvir (RZR), an NS5A inhibitor, is in Phase 3 development for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV).

Is It Worth Investing in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AVIR is at 0.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AVIR is 67.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.53% of that float. The average trading volume for AVIR on May 25, 2025 was 379.51K shares.

AVIR’s Market Performance

AVIR’s stock has seen a 5.84% increase for the week, with a 1.05% rise in the past month and a -7.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.24% for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.62% for AVIR’s stock, with a -10.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVIR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AVIR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AVIR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6.88 based on the research report published on August 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to AVIR, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

AVIR Trading at -0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVIR rose by +5.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -13.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVIR starting from BERGER FRANKLIN M, who sale 359,606 shares at the price of $2.85 back on Dec 10 ’24. After this action, BERGER FRANKLIN M now owns 451,897 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $1,023,475 using the latest closing price.

Franklin Berger, the Lead Independent Director of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, proposed sale 359,606 shares at $2.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10 '24, which means that Franklin Berger is holding shares at $1,023,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVIR

The total capital return value is set at -0.39. Equity return is now at value -30.47, with -28.09 for asset returns.

Based on Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -87.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -167.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.