Assessing the Risk and Potential of GSI Technology Inc’s (GSIT) Stock

The stock of GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) has seen a -4.13% decrease in the past week, with a 8.33% gain in the past month, and a 3.50% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for GSIT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.51% for GSIT stock, with a simple moving average of 10.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GSIT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GSIT is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GSIT is 19.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.52% of that float. The average trading volume for GSIT on May 25, 2025 was 217.20K shares.

GSIT) stock’s latest price update

GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GSIT)’s stock price has increased by 1.25 compared to its previous closing price of 3.21. However, the company has seen a -4.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-08 that GSI Technology incurs a narrowed year-over-year loss in fiscal Q4 on higher-margin SRAM sales and lower R&D costs, while advancing its AI chip and government contract programs.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSIT

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GSIT reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for GSIT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 12th, 2010.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to GSIT, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on February 06th of the previous year.

GSIT Trading at 16.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.94%, as shares surge +13.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSIT fell by -4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.33. In addition, GSI Technology Inc saw 7.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSIT starting from NELSON BARBARA H, who sale 9,779 shares at the price of $2.22 back on Aug 14 ’24. After this action, NELSON BARBARA H now owns 0 shares of GSI Technology Inc, valued at $21,670 using the latest closing price.

NELSON BARBARA H, the Director of GSI Technology Inc, sale 7,236 shares at $2.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15 ’24, which means that NELSON BARBARA H is holding 0 shares at $16,643 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.81 for the present operating margin

0.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSI Technology Inc stands at -0.52. The total capital return value is set at -0.46. Equity return is now at value -33.15, with -24.80 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -16.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.