ARKO Corp (ARKO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

ARKO Corp (NASDAQ: ARKO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.05 in relation to its previous close of 4.69. However, the company has experienced a -13.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-13 that ARKO (ARKO) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in ARKO Corp (NASDAQ: ARKO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ARKO Corp (NASDAQ: ARKO) is 189.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARKO is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ARKO is 75.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.62% of that float. On May 25, 2025, ARKO’s average trading volume was 805.15K shares.

ARKO’s Market Performance

ARKO’s stock has seen a -13.46% decrease for the week, with a 6.38% rise in the past month and a -40.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for ARKO Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.31% for ARKO stock, with a simple moving average of -25.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARKO stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for ARKO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARKO in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $8 based on the research report published on May 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARKO reach a price target of $7.50, previously predicting the price at $8.50. The rating they have provided for ARKO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 27th, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ARKO, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

ARKO Trading at 5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +7.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARKO fell by -13.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.61. In addition, ARKO Corp saw -31.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for ARKO Corp stands at 0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 2.45, with 0.24 for asset returns.

Based on ARKO Corp (ARKO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.88 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 7.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 256.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ARKO Corp (ARKO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.