Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ARBK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.17 in relation to its previous close of 0.44. However, the company has experienced a -7.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-09 that LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / Argo Blockchain plc (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), is pleased to announce its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2024. All figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IFRS”) and are stated in U.S. dollars.

Is It Worth Investing in Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ARBK) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ARBK is 71.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARBK on May 25, 2025 was 1.57M shares.

ARBK’s Market Performance

ARBK’s stock has seen a -7.38% decrease for the week, with a 2.81% rise in the past month and a -4.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.98% for Argo Blockchain Plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.23% for ARBK’s stock, with a -44.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARBK

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to ARBK, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

ARBK Trading at 12.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +8.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARBK fell by -7.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4106. In addition, Argo Blockchain Plc ADR saw -23.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.26 for the present operating margin

0.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Argo Blockchain Plc ADR stands at -0.86. The total capital return value is set at -0.76. Equity return is now at value -440.46, with -115.33 for asset returns.

Based on Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK), the company’s capital structure generated 1.98 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -2.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.