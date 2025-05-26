Argan, Inc (AGX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Argan, Inc (NYSE: AGX) has increased by 3.19 when compared to last closing price of 196.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) (“Argan” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Management will host a webcast with an accompanying slide presentation and conference call on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Participants can access the live webcast by visiting this link. To access the call by phone, participants can use the following dial-in infor.

Is It Worth Investing in Argan, Inc (NYSE: AGX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Argan, Inc (NYSE: AGX) is above average at 33.28x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AGX is 13.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AGX on May 25, 2025 was 387.36K shares.

AGX’s Market Performance

The stock of Argan, Inc (AGX) has seen a 7.83% increase in the past week, with a 36.73% rise in the past month, and a 60.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.35% for AGX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.34% for AGX stock, with a simple moving average of 54.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGX stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for AGX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGX in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $150 based on the research report published on March 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGX reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for AGX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2024.

AGX Trading at 36.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares surge +34.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGX rose by +7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +189.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.71. In addition, Argan, Inc saw 48.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGX starting from Deily Richard H, who sale 1,565 shares at the price of $152.32 back on Apr 30 ’25. After this action, Deily Richard H now owns 7,802 shares of Argan, Inc, valued at $238,381 using the latest closing price.

Richard H Deily, the Former Officer of Argan, Inc, proposed sale 1,565 shares at $151.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 30 ’25, which means that Richard H Deily is holding shares at $236,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Argan, Inc stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.25. Equity return is now at value 26.59, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Argan, Inc (AGX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 61.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 88.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Argan, Inc (AGX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.