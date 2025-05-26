Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE): A Technical Analysis

APGE has 36-month beta value of 1.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for APGE is 37.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APGE on May 25, 2025 was 703.55K shares.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APGE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.18 compared to its previous closing price of 40.36. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-21 that The consensus price target hints at a 132.7% upside potential for Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

APGE’s Market Performance

APGE’s stock has fallen by -2.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.56% and a quarterly rise of 18.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.50% for Apogee Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.21% for APGE’s stock, with a -10.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APGE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for APGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APGE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $95 based on the research report published on March 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APGE reach a price target of $89. The rating they have provided for APGE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 25th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to APGE, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

APGE Trading at 5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APGE fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.01. In addition, Apogee Therapeutics Inc saw -12.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APGE starting from Dambkowski Carl, who sale 2,725 shares at the price of $35.75 back on May 07 ’25. After this action, Dambkowski Carl now owns 244,448 shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc, valued at $97,419 using the latest closing price.

Dambkowski Carl, the Chief Medical Officer of Apogee Therapeutics Inc, sale 3,860 shares at $36.22 during a trade that took place back on Apr 02 ’25, which means that Dambkowski Carl is holding 247,173 shares at $139,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APGE

The total capital return value is set at -0.35. Equity return is now at value -27.85, with -26.71 for asset returns.

Based on Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -15.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -216.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.