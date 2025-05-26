Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is above average at 11.95x. The 36-month beta value for TSLX is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TSLX is 92.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume of TSLX on May 25, 2025 was 509.62K shares.

TSLX) stock’s latest price update

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE: TSLX)’s stock price has soared by 0.67 in relation to previous closing price of 22.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-10 that We take a look at the action in business development companies through the first week of May and highlight some of the key themes we are watching. BDCs fell around 1.5% this week due to a couple of weak Q1 reports, with the sector still below pre-Liberation Day levels. Despite recent dips, historically resilient BDCs are showing strong ROE figures, suggesting selective opportunities for patient investors.

TSLX’s Market Performance

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) has seen a -0.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.45% gain in the past month and a -3.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.16% for TSLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.15% for TSLX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSLX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TSLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TSLX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TSLX Trading at 5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSLX fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.69. In addition, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc saw 6.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSLX starting from Graf Michael, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $20.53 back on Nov 20 ’24. After this action, Graf Michael now owns 5,605 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, valued at $20,530 using the latest closing price.

Graf Michael, the insider of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, purchase 500 shares at $20.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07 ’24, which means that Graf Michael is holding 4,505 shares at $10,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.97 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc stands at 0.52. The total capital return value is set at 0.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 297.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at -325.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.