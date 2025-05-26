Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of First Busey Corp (BUSE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Busey Corp (NASDAQ: BUSE) is above average at 20.15x. The 36-month beta value for BUSE is also noteworthy at 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BUSE is 85.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. The average trading volume of BUSE on May 25, 2025 was 581.12K shares.

The stock of First Busey Corp (NASDAQ: BUSE) has decreased by -0.92 when compared to last closing price of 21.81.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-21 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does First Busey (BUSE) have what it takes?

BUSE’s Market Performance

BUSE’s stock has fallen by -3.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.86% and a quarterly drop of -9.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.40% for First Busey Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.11% for BUSE’s stock, with a -10.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BUSE

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BUSE reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for BUSE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 31st, 2022.

BUSE Trading at 1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUSE fell by -3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.85. In addition, First Busey Corp saw -8.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BUSE starting from Jensen Karen M, who purchase 5,500 shares at the price of $21.95 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Jensen Karen M now owns 63,018 shares of First Busey Corp, valued at $120,710 using the latest closing price.

Jensen Karen M, the Director of First Busey Corp, purchase 4,500 shares at $21.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13 ’25, which means that Jensen Karen M is holding 57,518 shares at $98,355 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BUSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

0.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Busey Corp stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.0. Equity return is now at value 3.32, with 0.37 for asset returns.

Based on First Busey Corp (BUSE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.6.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.

Conclusion

In summary, First Busey Corp (BUSE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.