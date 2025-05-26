Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Agilysys, Inc (AGYS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agilysys, Inc (NASDAQ: AGYS) is above average at 123.34x. The 36-month beta value for AGYS is also noteworthy at 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AGYS is 26.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.91% of that float. The average trading volume of AGYS on May 25, 2025 was 297.06K shares.

AGYS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Agilysys, Inc (NASDAQ: AGYS) has decreased by -1.05 when compared to last closing price of 102.69.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilysys, Inc., (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions that enable organizations to go beyond what they can accomplish with traditional property management systems (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) solutions and food-and-beverage inventory and procurement (F&B I&P) systems, today announced it will participate in the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference to be held in person, in Chicago, Illinois, June 3rd – June.

AGYS’s Market Performance

Agilysys, Inc (AGYS) has experienced a 18.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 37.98% rise in the past month, and a 29.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.76% for AGYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.43% for AGYS’s stock, with a -0.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGYS

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGYS reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for AGYS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 14th, 2023.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to AGYS, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

AGYS Trading at 32.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.09%, as shares surge +37.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGYS rose by +18.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.68. In addition, Agilysys, Inc saw -22.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGYS starting from MUTCH JOHN, who sale 750 shares at the price of $75.33 back on Mar 17 ’25. After this action, MUTCH JOHN now owns 31,904 shares of Agilysys, Inc, valued at $56,498 using the latest closing price.

MUTCH JOHN, the Director of Agilysys, Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $77.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07 ’25, which means that MUTCH JOHN is holding 32,654 shares at $155,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilysys, Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 9.25, with 5.92 for asset returns.

Based on Agilysys, Inc (AGYS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.95. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 20.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 25.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Agilysys, Inc (AGYS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.