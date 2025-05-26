Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE: GOLF) is above average at 18.98x. The 36-month beta value for GOLF is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GOLF is 27.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.92% of that float. The average trading volume of GOLF on May 25, 2025 was 522.41K shares.

GOLF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE: GOLF) has dropped by -0.93 compared to previous close of 68.99. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GOLF’s Market Performance

GOLF’s stock has fallen by -5.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.51% and a quarterly rise of 3.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for Acushnet Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.00% for GOLF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOLF stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for GOLF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOLF in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $71 based on the research report published on May 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOLF reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for GOLF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to GOLF, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on January 23rd of the current year.

GOLF Trading at 4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +10.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLF fell by -5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.35. In addition, Acushnet Holdings Corp saw -3.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOLF starting from Lindner Christopher Aaron, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $71.35 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Lindner Christopher Aaron now owns 89,721 shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp, valued at $891,927 using the latest closing price.

Lindner Christopher Aaron, the Officer of Acushnet Holdings Corp, proposed sale 12,500 shares at $71.35 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Lindner Christopher Aaron is holding shares at $891,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acushnet Holdings Corp stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value 27.15, with 9.49 for asset returns.

Based on Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 360.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.