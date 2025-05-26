An In-Depth Look at Futurefuel Corp’s (FF) Stock Performance

The stock of Futurefuel Corp (FF) has gone down by -6.25% for the week, with a -3.47% drop in the past month and a -15.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.87% for FF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.17% for FF stock, with a simple moving average of -23.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Futurefuel Corp (NYSE: FF) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FF is 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FF is 25.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FF on May 25, 2025 was 328.87K shares.

FF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Futurefuel Corp (NYSE: FF) has decreased by -0.76 when compared to last closing price of 3.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.25% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that Reports Net Loss of $17.6 Million or $0.40 per Diluted Share, and Adjusted EBITDA of ($16.1) Million Reports Net Loss of $17.6 Million or $0.40 per Diluted Share, and Adjusted EBITDA of ($16.1) Million

Analysts’ Opinion of FF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FF stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FF in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on October 02, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FF reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for FF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 27th, 2015.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to FF, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

FF Trading at -4.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares sank -6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FF fell by -6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.07. In addition, Futurefuel Corp saw -26.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FF starting from Rowe Richard P., who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $3.95 back on Apr 03 ’25. After this action, Rowe Richard P. now owns 20,000 shares of Futurefuel Corp, valued at $59,250 using the latest closing price.

Bedell Donald C., the Director of Futurefuel Corp, purchase 10,000 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03 ’25, which means that Bedell Donald C. is holding 109,975 shares at $40,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.08 for the present operating margin

-0.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futurefuel Corp stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.08. Equity return is now at value -3.29, with -2.18 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 25.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at 13.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Futurefuel Corp (FF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.