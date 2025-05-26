An In-Depth Look at Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR’s (FMX) Stock Performance

The stock of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (FMX) has seen a 3.09% increase in the past week, with a 0.64% gain in the past month, and a 18.92% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for FMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.65% for FMX’s stock, with a 11.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (NYSE: FMX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (NYSE: FMX) is 22.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FMX is 0.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FMX is 205.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% of that float. On May 25, 2025, FMX’s average trading volume was 632.43K shares.

FMX) stock’s latest price update

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (NYSE: FMX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.69relation to previous closing price of 105.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-20 that Fomento enters into an accelerated share repurchase agreement. The company progresses smoothly on its Forward plan.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMX

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to FMX, setting the target price at $109 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

FMX Trading at 4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares surge +0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMX rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.84. In addition, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR saw 25.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 9.84, with 3.45 for asset returns.

Based on Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (FMX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 95.08 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (FMX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.