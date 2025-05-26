Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Ameris Bancorp (NYSE: ABCB) has dropped by -0.15 compared to previous close of 61.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-07 that Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Is It Worth Investing in Ameris Bancorp (NYSE: ABCB) Right Now?

Ameris Bancorp (NYSE: ABCB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.36x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ABCB is 65.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of ABCB was 481.47K shares.

ABCB’s Market Performance

ABCB stock saw an increase of -3.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.78% and a quarterly increase of -3.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.60% for Ameris Bancorp (ABCB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.29% for ABCB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABCB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ABCB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABCB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $74 based on the research report published on April 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABCB reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for ABCB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 28th, 2024.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to ABCB, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

ABCB Trading at 6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.78%, as shares surge +9.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCB fell by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.04. In addition, Ameris Bancorp saw -2.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABCB starting from Strange Douglas D, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $56.95 back on Mar 12 ’25. After this action, Strange Douglas D now owns 19,403 shares of Ameris Bancorp, valued at $56,953 using the latest closing price.

Ezzell Robert Dale, the Director of Ameris Bancorp, sale 8,000 shares at $69.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06 ’24, which means that Ezzell Robert Dale is holding 27,444 shares at $559,251 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.9 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameris Bancorp stands at 0.3. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 10.19, with 1.43 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 522.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.