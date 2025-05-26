Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) has gone down by -3.75% for the week, with a 6.41% rise in the past month and a -5.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.44% for AMP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.40% for AMP’s stock, with a 0.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE: AMP) Right Now?

Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE: AMP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.14x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMP is 95.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of AMP was 533.92K shares.

AMP) stock’s latest price update

Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE: AMP)’s stock price has plunge by -0.74relation to previous closing price of 508.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.75% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-21 that Ameriprise Financial remains a buy, driven by strong retirement and wealth management growth, beating recent earnings estimates and showing robust client inflows in the wealth segment. The sector’s competitive landscape is intense, but expected AUM growth and AI-driven productivity offer tailwinds for Ameriprise’s business segments. Profit margins could use improvement vs peers; however, this firm has proven itself as a dividend grower with a solid 10 year dividend CAGR.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMP stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AMP by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for AMP in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $518 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMP reach a price target of $570, previously predicting the price at $580. The rating they have provided for AMP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMP, setting the target price at $476 in the report published on September 26th of the previous year.

AMP Trading at 4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.43%, as shares surge +8.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMP fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $497.51. In addition, Ameriprise Financial Inc saw -5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMP starting from Sweeney Joseph Edward, who sale 4,636 shares at the price of $539.07 back on Feb 19 ’25. After this action, Sweeney Joseph Edward now owns 7,237 shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc, valued at $2,499,148 using the latest closing price.

Sharpe Robert Francis JR, the Director of Ameriprise Financial Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $551.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18 ’25, which means that Sharpe Robert Francis JR is holding 9,000 shares at $551,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

0.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameriprise Financial Inc stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 58.11, with 1.67 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.