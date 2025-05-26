American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) Stock Experiences 2.20% Monthly Change

The stock of American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) has seen a -4.46% decrease in the past week, with a 2.20% gain in the past month, and a -13.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for AAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.10% for AAT’s stock, with a -20.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE: AAT) Right Now?

American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE: AAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38x compared to its average ratio. AAT has 36-month beta value of 1.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AAT is 46.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AAT on May 25, 2025 was 433.93K shares.

The stock price of American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE: AAT) has dropped by -0.26 compared to previous close of 19.10. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that I use YCharts’ Value Score and Ben Graham Formula to identify large-cap stocks offering strong value relative to profits, assets, and dividends. Eighteen of twenty-four ‘safer’ lowest-priced Dividend Dogs of the GVAS are fair-priced and ready to buy for income-focused investors. Top ten GVAS stocks are projected to deliver 17.99% to 68.74% net gains by May 2026, with average risk 29% below the market.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAT

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAT reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for AAT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to AAT, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on May 17th of the previous year.

AAT Trading at -1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares surge +1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAT fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.26. In addition, American Assets Trust Inc saw -27.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAT starting from Wyll Adam, who sale 30,238 shares at the price of $28.22 back on Dec 03 ’24. After this action, Wyll Adam now owns 45,595 shares of American Assets Trust Inc, valued at $853,316 using the latest closing price.

ADAM WYLL & NICOLE WYLL CO-TTE, the Officer of American Assets Trust Inc, proposed sale 30,238 shares at $28.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03 ’24, which means that ADAM WYLL & NICOLE WYLL CO-TTE is holding shares at $858,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37 for the present operating margin

0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Assets Trust Inc stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 6.74, with 2.72 for asset returns.

Based on American Assets Trust Inc (AAT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 273.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.