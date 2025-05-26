Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.29 compared to its previous closing price of 1.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-09 that – Stenoparib continues to demonstrate clinical benefit in heavily pre-treated ovarian cancer, with two patients remaining on treatment for more than 19 months – Initiated utilization of share repurchase program – Cash and restricted cash balance of approximately $27 million at end of Q1 2025, reinforcing financial stability

Is It Worth Investing in Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLR) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is -0.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ALLR is 11.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALLR on May 25, 2025 was 1.77M shares.

ALLR’s Market Performance

The stock of Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) has seen a -0.96% decrease in the past week, with a -3.74% drop in the past month, and a 25.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.96% for ALLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.72% for ALLR’s stock, with a -38.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALLR Trading at 5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLR fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0697. In addition, Allarity Therapeutics Inc saw -11.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLR

The total capital return value is set at -1.39. Equity return is now at value -383.74, with -112.25 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -27.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.