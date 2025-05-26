Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) has seen a -2.09% decrease in the past week, with a 3.59% gain in the past month, and a -2.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.14% for ALEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.53% for ALEX stock, with a simple moving average of -5.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE: ALEX) Right Now?

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE: ALEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALEX is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ALEX is 71.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALEX on May 25, 2025 was 545.73K shares.

ALEX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE: ALEX) has plunged by -0.46 when compared to previous closing price of 17.39, but the company has seen a -2.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-19 that ALEX offers a compelling 5.1% yield, backed by a conservative 73% payout ratio and strong fundamentals, which are ideal for income investors. ALEX’s strategic asset recycling, robust leasing activity, and low leverage balance sheet support continued growth and resilience. ALEX’s focus on needs-based retail and industrial properties in Hawaii, a supply-constrained market, underpins management’s raised FFO/share guidance.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALEX stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for ALEX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALEX in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $22 based on the research report published on August 08, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALEX reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for ALEX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 26th, 2024.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to ALEX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

ALEX Trading at 1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares surge +6.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALEX fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.40. In addition, Alexander & Baldwin Inc saw -2.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALEX starting from CHING MEREDITH J, who sale 700 shares at the price of $17.79 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, CHING MEREDITH J now owns 150,349 shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc, valued at $12,451 using the latest closing price.

CHING MEREDITH J, the Officer of Alexander & Baldwin Inc, proposed sale 700 shares at $17.77 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that CHING MEREDITH J is holding shares at $12,439 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.38 for the present operating margin

0.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alexander & Baldwin Inc stands at 0.27. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 6.47, with 3.96 for asset returns.

Based on Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 126.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.