Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKYA)’s stock price has decreased by -3.08 compared to its previous closing price of 1.30. However, the company has seen a 22.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that RINCON, Puerto Rico, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kent Lake PR LLC (“Kent Lake”), a holder of approximately 6.9% of the outstanding common stock of Quanterix Corporation (“Quanterix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QTRX), today issued the following statement regarding the Company’s Post-Effective Amendment to its S-4 registration statement and Akoya Biosciences’ (“Akoya”) (NASDAQ: AKYA) disclosure of an unsolicited all-cash offer at $1.40-per-share. “Quanterix’s amended merger terms (the “Amended Merger Agreement”), structured to avoid a shareholder vote, already commit the company to pay $20 million in cash alongside 8.4 million newly issued shares in its misguided pursuit of Akoya.

Is It Worth Investing in Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKYA) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AKYA is 20.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.28% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of AKYA was 497.28K shares.

AKYA’s Market Performance

The stock of Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA) has seen a 22.33% increase in the past week, with a -0.79% drop in the past month, and a -30.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.86% for AKYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.21% for AKYA’s stock, with a -42.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKYA stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AKYA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AKYA in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5 based on the research report published on November 15, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

AKYA Trading at -0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.71%, as shares sank -3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKYA rose by +22.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1538. In addition, Akoya Biosciences Inc saw -44.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKYA starting from McKelligon Brian, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $2.08 back on Jun 11 ’24. After this action, McKelligon Brian now owns 224,733 shares of Akoya Biosciences Inc, valued at $15,630 using the latest closing price.

McKelligon Brian, the President and CEO of Akoya Biosciences Inc, sale 7,500 shares at $2.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06 ’24, which means that McKelligon Brian is holding 224,733 shares at $15,064 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.48 for the present operating margin

0.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akoya Biosciences Inc stands at -0.59. The total capital return value is set at -8.44. Equity return is now at value -354.27, with -35.55 for asset returns.

Based on Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at -14.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -7.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -37.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.