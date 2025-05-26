ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) has gone down by -4.06% for the week, with a 1.17% rise in the past month and a -26.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.53% for ADTN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.95% for ADTN’s stock, with a -1.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ADTRAN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ADTN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ADTN is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ADTN is 68.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.31% of that float. The average trading volume for ADTN on May 25, 2025 was 1.11M shares.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ADTN)'s stock price has gone decline by -0.89 in comparison to its previous close of 7.87, however, the company has experienced a -4.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADTN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ADTN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADTN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $15 based on the research report published on January 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADTN reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for ADTN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 08th, 2024.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to ADTN, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on May 08th of the previous year.

ADTN Trading at -4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.86%, as shares sank -0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADTN fell by -4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.95. In addition, ADTRAN Holdings Inc saw -6.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09 for the present operating margin

0.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADTRAN Holdings Inc stands at -0.15. The total capital return value is set at -0.09. Equity return is now at value -66.95, with -10.75 for asset returns.

Based on ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.98. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -319.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.