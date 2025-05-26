Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACRS is 0.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ACRS is 92.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACRS on May 25, 2025 was 880.33K shares.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.26. However, the company has seen a -3.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-09 that WAYNE, Pa., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel product candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that Aclaris’ Chief Executive Officer Neal Walker and other members of the Aclaris senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat during the virtual HC Wainwright “HCW@Home” series. The virtual fireside chat will take place on Friday May 16, 2025, at 1:00 PM EDT.

ACRS’s Market Performance

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) has experienced a -3.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.79% drop in the past month, and a -39.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.22% for ACRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.74% for ACRS’s stock, with a -33.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACRS

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACRS reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ACRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 23rd, 2024.

ACRS Trading at -6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRS fell by -3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2955. In addition, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc saw -49.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRS starting from Mehra Anand, who purchase 666,666 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Nov 19 ’24. After this action, Mehra Anand now owns 710,030 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,499,998 using the latest closing price.

Leonard Braden Michael, the 10% Owner of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, purchase 206,025 shares at $1.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05 ’24, which means that Leonard Braden Michael is holding 14,250,000 shares at $256,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.92 for the present operating margin

0.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc stands at -7.32. The total capital return value is set at -0.8. Equity return is now at value -91.03, with -69.97 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -51.72 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.